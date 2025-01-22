Indian Bank has declared the results of the Local Bank Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website indianbank.in up to February 19, 2025.

The interview was conducted from December 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 300 Local Bank Officer posts.

Steps to download LBO result 2024

Visit the official website indianbank.in On the homepage, go to Careers—Recruitment of Local Bank Officer 2024 Click on the Local Bank Officer result 2024 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

