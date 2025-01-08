BPSC BHO interview schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check details here
The interview schedule will commence on January 22, 2025.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. The interview schedule will commence on January 22, 2025, and end on February 1, 2025.
The interview will be held in two different shifts — the first shift will begin at 10.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.
How to check the BPSC BHO interview schedule
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the interview schedule notification
- Click on the schedule a new PDF will appear
- Download the interview schedule
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the BPSC BHO interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.