The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon close the Combined Graduate Level Exam (Tier II) 2024 objection window related to the answer key. Eligible candidates can raise objections through the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in by January 24, 2025.

A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from January 18 to 20, 2025.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 21.01.2025 (06.00 PM) to 24.01.2025 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 24.01.2025 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Steps to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier II

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any

