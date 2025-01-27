Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released admit cards for the Sub Inspector Fire Station Second Officer Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The written exam will be conducted on February 9 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies, of which 25 vacancies are for SI FSSO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI FSSO admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SI FSSO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI FSSO admit card 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission will close the objection submission window for Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence) and Platoon Commander, Male(PAC/IRB) Exam-2024 (Under The Home Department). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, on the official website psc.uk.gov.in

A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on January 12, 2025.