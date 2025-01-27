The Railway Recruitment Commission ( RRC ) will soon close the online application for South Central Railway Apprentice recruitment. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in till January 27, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 4232 posts.

Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on the cut-off date for receiving online applications i.e., 28.12.2024. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay a application fee of Rs 100. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST candidates/Female candidates of all communities/PwBD candidates.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website onlineregister.org.in Go to the application link Fill the application form Submit the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the online application form.