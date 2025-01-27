Bihar DElEd entrance exam application extended till Feb 7; check details here
Candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website deledbihar.com till February 7, 2025.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the online application form for the Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd entrance examination 2025. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website deledbihar.com till February 7, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates between the age group of 17 years or older January 1, 2025, can apply for the entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test.
How to fill out the online application form
- Visit the official website deledbihar.com
- On the homepage, go to the registration link
- Fill the online application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to fill out the online application.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.