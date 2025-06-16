Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will soon close the registration window for the recruitment of Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, and Library Assistant posts under Advt. No. RMT335. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at vssc.gov.in till June 18, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 82 vacancies. The applicants should be between the ages of 18 to 35 years as on June 18, 2025. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates will be refunded full fee subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. For other candidates, an amount of Rs 500 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing written test.

Steps to apply for Tech Asst. and other posts

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 335: Click Here to Apply Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and skill test.