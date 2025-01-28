Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 admit card under Advt. No. 5038/OSSC dated.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on February 4 ( 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm) and February 5 (10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm). There shall be a negative mark of 0.25 for each wrong answer. A total of 179 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Steps to download Statistical Asst Mains admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Statistical Assistant Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SA Mains admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.