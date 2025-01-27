The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the final answer key for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 ( JEO and JA 2023 ) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key

Direct link to JEO/ JA answer key 2024.

