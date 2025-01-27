OSSC final answer key 2024 released for JEO, JA posts; check details here
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.
Steps to download JEO/ JA answer key 2024
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA answer key 2024 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the answer key
Direct link to JEO/ JA answer key 2024.