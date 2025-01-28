JKSSB Driver notification 2025 released; register from February 5
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in from February 5, 2025.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Driver in J&K Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at jkssb.nic.in from February 5 to March 6, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 23 Driver vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.
Steps to apply for Driver posts 2025
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Driver registration link
Register and login to apply for the posts
Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.