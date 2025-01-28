The Delhi High Court has released the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The examination will be held on February 2, 2025, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies.

Steps to download Delhi HC HJS admit card 2024

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the HJS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HJS admit card 2024.

Exam Pattern

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking) for selection of candidates for the Mains Examination (Written)

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) for selection of candidates for calling for Viva-Voce

Viva-Voce