The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the main written Examination of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services -2023 (Research Assistant and Assistant Conservator). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in .

The examination will be held on February 1, 2025. A total of 395 candidates have been selected to appear to for the mains examination.

How to download the OSSC CGLRE admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the admit card Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.