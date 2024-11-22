The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card of the Computer Programmer, Statistical Assistant, Market Intelligence Inspector, and Senior Laboratory Assistant under CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 27 and November 28, 2024. The Commission will release the admit cards for other subjects scheduled for December 3 and 4 on November 28, 2024.

The Commission had notified a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CGLRE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGLRE admit card 2024.