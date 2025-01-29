The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Traffic Constable Mains 2024 answer key under Advt No.-1242/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by January 30, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 25, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable Mains answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable Main answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Traffic Constable Mains answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.