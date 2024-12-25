The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Traffic Constable Mains exam schedule 2024 under Advt No.-1242/OSSC. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on January 25, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The applicants are required to report at 2.00 pm.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on January 20, 2025. A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable Main admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable Main admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.