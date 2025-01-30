The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) PST/ PET Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ssc-cr.org. The PET/PST exam will be held from February 5, 2025, to February 12, 2025.

A total of 27011 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST/ PET round.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

