Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Management Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aicofindia.com till February 20, 2025 (8.00 pm).

The online written examination (Tentative) is scheduled to be held in March/ April 2025. Applicants will be able to download their call letters 10 days prior to the date of examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 55 MT vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for IT discipline, 5 for Actuarial discipline, and 30 for Generalist discipline. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Applicant Amount of Fees (Non-refundable) SC/ST/PwBD Rs 200 (Intimation charges only) All other categories Rs 1000 (application fee including intimation charges)

Steps to apply for MT posts 2025

Visit the official websites aicofindia.com On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the application link under Management Trainees posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MT posts 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the computer based test and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.