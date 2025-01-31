The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the answer key for and accepting objections for the recruitment to the Posts of Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) (Advt. No. 15 of 2022-23). Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website opsc.gov.in.

Candidates raise objections related to the answer key till February 7, 2025.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what's new tab Click on the answer key link Check the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to check the answer key.