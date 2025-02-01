National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key of the UGC National Eligibility Test December 2024 (UGC NET December 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, by February 3 on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in . A fee of Rs Rs 200 per objection is applicable.

The computer-based test was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET Dec 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET December answer key 2024.