The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive ( Prelims ) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till February 5, 2025, with the fees of Rs 100 per objection.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Service posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Steps to download the RPSC RAS prelims answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the answer key link Check the answer key Download it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the RPSC RAS 2024 prelims answer key.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, the Main exam followed by Personality Test and viva voce.