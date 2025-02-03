The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under various departments, Govt. of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 60 posts.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.