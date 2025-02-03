The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) has extended the online application form for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website atmaaims.com till February 11, 2025.

The Center-based online test will be held on February 23, 2025. The admit card will be released on February 19, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on March 1, 2025. ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to apply for ATMA 2025

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, click on the ATMA registration 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ATMA 2025.