APSC CDPO result 2023 declared; here’s the download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results of the Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres under Women and Child Development Department, Assam under ADVT. NO. 33/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Interview round. The exam was conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 posts.
Steps to download CDPO result 2023
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CDPO result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CDPO result 2023.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Inspector exam schedule has been released. The examination will be held on February 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Candidates can download the admit card on February 17, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.