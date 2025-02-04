NIFTEE admit card 2025 released at exams.nta.ac.in; to be held on Feb 9
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025 today, February 4. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at various examination centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.
“Candidates have already been informed about their Examination City through City Intimation Slip hosted on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/,” reads the notification.
Steps to download NIFT exam city slip 2025
Visit the official website nift.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the NIFT exam city slip 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NIFT admit card 2025 (UG and PG Programmes).
Direct link to NIFT admit card 2025 (NIFTLEA).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.