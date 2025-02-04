The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the hall ticket for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025 today, February 4. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, at various examination centres in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

“Candidates have already been informed about their Examination City through City Intimation Slip hosted on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NIFT exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT exam city slip 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT admit card 2025 (UG and PG Programmes).

Direct link to NIFT admit card 2025 (NIFTLEA).