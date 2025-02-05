The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) will soon close the online registrations for the Leave Training Reserve Teacher (LTR) under Advt no-4231/OSSC dtd 22.10.2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at ossc.gov.in till February 5, 2025.

As per the official notification, the preliminary examination of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fortnight of March 2, 2025, or the fortnight of April 1, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 7540 vacancies, of which 2487 vacancies are for female candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification .

Steps to apply for LTR Teacher posts 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On he homepage, click on the LTR Teacher 2024 registration link' Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for LTR Teacher posts 2024.