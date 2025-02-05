Assam CEE registrations to begin today at astu.ac.in; check details here
Candidates can apply through the official website astu.ac.in from February 5 to February 27, 2025.
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will begin the online applications for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025). Eligible candidates can fill out the through the official website astu.ac.in from February 5 to February 27, 2025.
The admit card will be available from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE is scheduled to be held on April 27, 2025.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 1350.
How to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website astu.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the application link
- Key in the required details
- Fill the application form
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.