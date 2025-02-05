The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3, under Advt. No.127/2024-25. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till February 17, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies, of which 33 vacancies are for Deputy Section Officer (Secretariate), Class-3, 1 for Deputy Section Officer (Vidhansabha), Class-3, and 38 for Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 45 years as on February 17, 2025.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

No fee applicable.

Steps to apply for DSO posts 2025

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the DSO 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DSO posts 2025.