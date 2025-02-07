The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Care Taker, Junior Clerk, Reporter, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Office Attendant (Darban), Office Attendant (Mali/ Safai Karmi/ Farrash). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to 01/2024 notification.

Direct link to 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to 03/2024 notification.

Direct link to 04/2024 notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the admit card Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.