The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Care Taker, Junior Clerk, Reporter, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, Office Attendant (Darban), Office Attendant (Mali/ Safai Karmi/ Farrash). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in till February 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to 01/2024 notification.

Direct link to 02/2024 notification.

Direct link to 03/2024 notification.

Direct link to 04/2024 notification.

Steps to apply for Steno, PA, and other posts

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the recruitment links for Steno, Junior Clerk, PA, and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.