The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has released the provisional shortlist for recruitment of the Assistant (Class III). Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

How to check the NICL Assistant result

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the ‘RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)’ Click on the result link Download the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the NICL Assistant result.