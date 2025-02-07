The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the online application form for the 2025 Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination. Interested candidates can complete the form through the official website deledbihar.com by February 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates between the age group of 17 years or older January 1, 2025, can apply for the entrance exam. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website deledbihar.com On the homepage, go to the registration link Fill the online application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application.