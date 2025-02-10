The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 (OCS 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 4799 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination, the detailed schedule of which will be released soon. The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Steps to download OCS Prelims result 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.