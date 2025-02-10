JSSC JMLCCE 2023 answer key out; submit objections from February 11
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023) today, February 10. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at jsscjharkhand02@gmail.com from February 11 to 20, 2025. The exam was conducted on September 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies. The registration window for the exam was open from July 3 to August 3, 2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JMLCCE answer key 2023
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JMLCCE answer key 2023 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JMLCCE 2023 answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.