The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has announced the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icmai.in .

The exams for Final and Intermediate courses were held from December 10 to 17, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA Dec 2024 result

Visit the official website icmai.in/icmai/ On the homepage, go to Students—Examinations Click on the Intermediate & Final Result for December 2024 Term link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICMAI CMA Intermediate Result 2024.

Direct link to ICMAI CMA Final Result 2024.