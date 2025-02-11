ICMAI CMA Dec 2024 result declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website icmai.in.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icmai.in.
The exams for Final and Intermediate courses were held from December 10 to 17, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ICMAI CMA Dec 2024 result
Visit the official website icmai.in/icmai/
On the homepage, go to Students—Examinations
Click on the Intermediate & Final Result for December 2024 Term link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ICMAI CMA Intermediate Result 2024.
Direct link to ICMAI CMA Final Result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.