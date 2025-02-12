Rajasthan HC recruitment: System Assistant final result released out at hcraj.nic.in
Candidates can check the final result through the official website hcraj.nic.in.
The Rajasthan High Court has released the final result for the post of System Assistant in pursuance of Advertisement No. RHC/Exam.Cell/System Assistant/2023/2313. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website hcraj.nic.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 230 posts.
How to check the final result
- Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab
- Click on the final result link
- Download the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.