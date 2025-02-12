The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on February 16 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male), 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurved (Female), 2 for Staff Nurse Unani (Male), and 25 for Staff Nurse Unani (Female).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Staff Nurse Unani admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Unani admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Staff Nurse Unani admit card.