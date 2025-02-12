The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the Group II Services Mains 2024 tomorrow, February 13. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on February 23, 2025, from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Paper I) and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm (Papee II) at 13 district centers. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Group 2 Services Main admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference