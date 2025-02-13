The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Group 'A' post of Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), and others today, November 14. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 345 vacancies — 5 posts for Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command), 176 posts for Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant) and 164 posts for Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification.

Steps to download admit card for ITBP CAPF MO posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the ITBP CAPF MO posts admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on an Interview followed by a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).