The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 result. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on September 25 to September 28, 2024.

How to check the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level result

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Download it

Direct link to check the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level result.