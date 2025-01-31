The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has released admit cards for the Joint Recruitment of JEN 2024 scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from February 6 to 22, 2025. The hall tickets for exams scheduled to be held from February 8 to 11 and February 22 will be released on February 3 and February 14, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1226 vacancies, of which 1111 vacancies are for Junior Engineer posts and 115 for Junior Engineer Agriculture posts.

Direct link to JEN 2024 exam schedule.

Steps to download JE admit card 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Get Admit Card tab Click on the JEN 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEN 2024 admit card.