The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ( ICMAI ) has released the datasheet for the Intermediate and Final Examination (ICMAI) June 2025 Final, Inter, and Foundation courses. Eligible candidates can check the datasheet through the official website icmai.in.

As per the official notification, the foundation exam will be held on June 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The intermediate and final will be held from June 11, 2025, to June 18, 2025.

How to check the ICMAI 2025 June Datesheet

Visit the official website icmai.in On the homepage, go to the examination tab Click on the datesheet link Download the datasheet Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the Foundation Course Examination date sheet.

Direct link to check the Intermediate and Final Course Examination date sheet.