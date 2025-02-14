The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ), Delhi will soon release the provisional answer key of the Joint Admission Test for Masters ( IIT JAM 2025 ). Once out, eligible candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in .

The results and scorecards are likely to be released on March 19 and 25, respectively. The admission portal will open on April 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025.

Steps to download IIT JAM answer key 2025

Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the IIT JAM answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

About IIT JAM

JAM 2025 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.