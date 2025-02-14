The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the recruitment to the post of Associate Professor (Civil Engineering) (Advt. No. 32 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can check the DV schedule through the official website opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 38 posts. The DV will be held on February 28, 2025 and March 1, 2025.

How to check the DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Check the DV schedule Download it Take a print out for future reference