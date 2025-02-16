The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited ( DFCCIL ) has extended the online applications for the recruitment of MTS, Executive, and other posts under Advertisement No.: 01/DR/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dfccil.com till February 18, 2025. The correction window will open from February 23 to 27, 2025.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 computer based test (CBT) will be conducted in April and August, respectively. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 642 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Junior Manager posts, 36 for Executive (Civil), 64 for Executive (Electrical), 75 for Executive (Signal and Telecommunication), and 464 for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category applying for Manager/Executive and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 and Rs 500, respectively. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on the “Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025: Direct Recruitment from Open Market for the post of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS in DFCCIL” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

