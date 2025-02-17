RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2024 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) result 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam was conducted from October 22 to 24, 2024.
Steps to download CET 12th Level result 2024
Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidates Corner—Results
Click on the CET 12th Level result link
The result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CET 12th Level result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.