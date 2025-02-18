The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has again deferred the online application deadline for the Ministerial and Isolated categories under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No: 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rrbapply.gov.in till February 21, 2025. Candidates can make corrections in their application forms from February 24 to March 3, 2025.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to conclude on February 16, 2025.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1036 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 500 is applicable. Candidates from PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply tab and create an account Login and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the vacancies.