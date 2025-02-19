The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam ( CHSL ) 2024 Tier II. Eligible candidates can check the final result through the official website ssc.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The Tier II exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

Steps to check the SSC CHSL result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the final result tab Download the final result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the SSC CHSL final result.