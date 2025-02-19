The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has released the Regional Language Test admit card for the Assistant (Class III) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The Regional Language Test will be conducted from February 24 to 27 in two shifts: 8.00 am and 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Direct link to Assistant RLT schedule 2025.

Steps to download Assistant RLT admit card 2025

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the “RECRUITMENT — RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)” Click on the Assistant RLT admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant RLT admit card 2025.