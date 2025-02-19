The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Integrated 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.gov.in from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

The main exam will be conducted from April 25 to 30 for 21581 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2035 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to 70th CCE Mains schedule.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s SC/ST/Female candidates (unreserved/ reserved category)/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for 70th CCE Mains

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 70th CCE Mains registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference