AIIMS CRE exam city slip released at aiimsexams.ac.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the exam city slip for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) Group B & Group C Various Post 2024. Eligible candidates
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 4591 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025.
Steps to download the exam city slip
Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitments — Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)
Click on the exam city slip link
Key in the required details
Download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.