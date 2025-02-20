The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, has released the exam city slip for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) Group B & Group C Various Post 2024. Eligible candidates

can download the exam city slip through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 4591 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 26 to February 28, 2025.

Steps to download the exam city slip